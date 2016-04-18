MenuetOS is an operating system in development for PC, written completely in 64bit assembly language. Features include pre-emptive and real-time multitasking with multiprocessor support and Graphical User Interface. Menuet64 is released under License and Menuet32 under GPL. Menuet supports assembly programming for much faster, smaller and less resource hungry applications.



Menuet isn't based on other operating system nor has it roots within UNIX or the POSIX standards. The design goal has been to remove the extra layers between different parts of an OS, which normally complicate programming and create bugs.



Menuet kernel is written in assembly, which gives speed advantages over systems written in other languages. For example, GUI with transparency is calculated in main x86-64 cpu, avoiding compatibility problems with graphics cards.



Menuet's application structure isn't specifically reserved for asm programming since the header can be produced with practically any other language. However, the overall application programming design is intended for 64/32 bit asm programming. Menuet programming is fast and easy to learn. Menuet's responsive GUI is easy to handle with assembly language. And Menuet64 is capable of running Menuet32 applications.





Features





- Pre-emptive multitasking with 1000hz scheduler, multiprocessor, multithreading, ring-3 protection

- Responsive GUI with resolutions up to 1920x1080, 16 million colours

- Free-form, transparent and skinnable application windows, drag'n drop

- SMP multiprocessor support with up to 32 cpus

- Time critical process support: an uninterrupted process execution on any cpu

- Kernel/user mode pre-empting, including SMP

- Up to 100000 hz process scheduler, below millisecond audio latency

- IDE Editor/Assembler for applications

- USB 2.0 Classes: Storage, Printer, Webcam Video and TV/Radio support

- USB 1.1 Keyboard and Mouse support

- TCP/IP stack with Loopback & Ethernet drivers

- Email/ftp/http/chess clients and ftp/mp3/http servers

- Hard real-time data fetch

- Fits on a single floppy, boots also from CD and USB drives



News





26.08.2024 M64 1.53.60 released - MPlayer included to disk image

- 24.07.2024 M64 1.52.00 released - Partial Linux layer (X-Window/Posix/Elf)

- 12.07.2024 M64 1.51.50 released - New graphics designs by Yamen Nasr

- 08.05.2024 M64 1.50.80 released - Fasm-G, many 32 bit apps & sources

- 11.09.2022 M64 1.44.90 released - Necromancer's Dos Navigator

- 06.09.2022 M64 1.44.70 released - Sudoku by Marv Schwenke

- 21.08.2022 M64 1.44.30 released - Bootable CD with games, etc..

- 17.06.2022 M64 1.42.90 released - Below msec audio latency, upto 100khz scheduler

- 07.01.2022 M64 1.39.80 released - VNC client & USB Midi recorder

- 12.09.2019 M64 1.31.60 released - Updates & Improvements - Mediaplayer download

- 26.08.2018 M64 1.28.80 released - Webcam QR-code reader, Audio-wave editor

- 25.02.2017 M64 1.24.80 released - Improved USB webcam support

- 17.10.2016 M64 1.23.90 released - Support for 32 GB of Ram

- 16.05.2016 M64 1.22.50 released - Improved SMP support (upto 32 processors)

- 18.04.2016 M64 1.21.20 released - Support for time-critical, non-preempting processes

- 24.01.2016 M64 1.15.50 released - Context mixing compressor by Akos Mogyorosi

- 17.09.2015 M64 1.05.70 released - WebCall (IP to IP with audio and video)

- 26.06.2015 M64 1.02.20 released - Streaming movie and audio support

- 15.05.2015 M64 1.00.00 released - Menuet 64bit v1.00 released!

- 17.04.2015 M64 0.99.88 released - MediaPlayer v1.00 released!

- 19.01.2013 M64 0.98X released - Mathlib based on Naoki Shibata's SLEEF-library

- 25.06.2011 M64 0.96X released - IntelHDA (ALC662) audio driver

- 01.06.2011 M64 0.96P released - Intel Pro/1000 and Realtek 816x/811x drivers from Ian Seyler

- 12.10.2010 M64 0.94H released - Fourier transform, sinc and resampler from A.Mogyorosi

- 10.01.2010 M64 0.92H released - Digital TV support (dvb-t)

- 20.08.2009 M64 MediaPlayer by V.Turjanmaa & A.Mogyorosi

